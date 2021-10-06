ANGOLA — Downtown Angola advocates are moving toward using markers of a couple possible varieties to enable visitors and residents to learn more about the historic district.
Working with preservation consultant Sarah Marsom, Columbus, Ohio, members of the Downtown Angola Coalition and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission heard presentations about how the community could better engage with people who visit the downtown.
“We want to start to talk about where do we want to start our signage,” Marsom said. “What makes sense for us?”
Marsom gave a presentation in The Brokaw Movie House then spoke at a luncheon at nearby 160 Sutton’s. Prior to lunch she went on a tour of the immediate downtown area. In between she joined participants in the morning presentation on a walking tour of the downtown.
Marsom brought with her many examples of how communities across the country try to promote their histories. Some of the examples, she said, worked. Others did not.
She leaned heavily on her work in historic German Village Society in Columbus. That historic district has created a plaque program that gives brief histories of significant structures.
There are also more informational plaques that contain photos and history in greater detail.
One of the items Marsom said she enjoyed was putting history in walkways, like engraved messages in bricks.
She worked three years with the German Village on a variety of projects, including working with homeowners and serving as a liaison with local government. Marsom’s recommendations for Angola, reflected her work in German Village. The Downtown Angola Coalition has secured a grant for a historic marker project.
When it came to preservation, Marsom said there were many examples of how it comes about, through passive measures, active volunteering in preservation and working professionally in the field, like herself.
One theme she kept coming back to was the telling of stories about one’s community. Preservation is about keeping history alive and sharing stories to keep connections with the past.
“Finding little stories about your community is how we build connections to place,” she said.
The projects working with the Downtown Angola Coalition, Angola’s Main Street organization, and the Historic Preservation Commission is how Angola’s stories are going to be told.
When it comes to actual preservation work, Marsom spoke of the practical. She said there weren’t too many people or businesses that could just do a project all at once. It has to be done in “bite-sized chunks.”
How a community goes about preservation, she said, is up to the direction a community chooses.
“What’s the right balance? It’s up to each community,” she said.
Marsom said it isn’t always practical to save old structures, but if they can’t, at least salvage the old materials, particularly wood, so it can be repurposed, especially in other restorations/preservations.
She also said towns like Angola were ideal places for preservation.
“I believe the best preservation is done in our own small, local areas,” she said.
