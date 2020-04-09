ANGOLA — Turning 8 on April 8 should have been Cayden Barron’s golden birthday, the most fun one yet.
But the COVID-19 pandemic meant he couldn’t celebrate with friends, see his grandparents or his cousins.
He was pretty heartbroken by it.
In typical Angola and Steuben County style, the community rallied on Wednesday to give Cayden a birthday surprise he will never forget; a parade right past his Angola home on a bright, warm, sunny Wednesday afternoon.
His dad, Clay, works for uniform provider Cintas and is the delivery driver for city of Angola departments. He talked with Tom Selman, water department superintendent, about Cayden’s birthday and a little parade to lift his spirits.
Selman took it from there, emailing other city department heads to see if they could take part as well.
“I’m just speechless that all these people came out, took time out of their day to do this,” said Cayden’s mom, Kristi. “We live in such an amazing town and community.”
Cayden was a little bit awestruck, not entirely sure what to think of all of the people and trucks driving by his house.
Originally, his mom said it would probably be just a few of her clients — she’s a stylist at Creative Cuts and Color — and maybe some family.
“He told me that would be an awfully short parade,” she said.
The 40-plus vehicles that made up Wednesday’s parade proved that short wasn’t really the name of the game. Even as the trucks began to fade away, other friends, family and community members came by, honking horns and lights flashing.
“Next year, I want the whole town,” Cayden said with a smile, surrounded by candy, balloons and gifts people were dropping off from the safety of their cars to try and abide by social distancing guidelines.
Cayden’s parade included several Cintas trucks, police cars, fire trucks, trucks from several city departments and a number of community members, many of which had posters, balloons and more tied to their vehicles or to give to him.
He even got a gift and cake donated from the Angola Applebees, a restaurant his dad said he helped open and manage when it came to Angola in 2001.
Their neighbors, the Floto family, made sure the Barron house was decorated for the party, drawing with chalk and putting up a few streamers Wednesday morning before Cayden woke up.
“We are so blessed to live in a community that rallies together,” said Kristi.
The Barron’s said they especially want to thank everyone that had a role in the parade including Cintas, Applebees, the city and state police departments, Angola Fire Department, city water and wastewater departments, the Bent Wrench, Lonsbury Garage and Tony Isa with Remax and Scoops Ice Cream.
“They helped throw a miniature parade just for him,” Kristi said, hoping they weren’t leaving anyone out.
