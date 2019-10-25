ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jason L. Bair, 44, of the 7000 block of C.R. 28, Butler, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Gage M. Houck, 18, of the 500 block of South Fourth Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at Bittersweet and Lindenwood streets on a misdemeanor charge of unlicensed driver.
• Scott E. Martin, 54, of the 200 block of Calash Run, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging felony battery.
• Tracy L. Mast, 34, of the 400 block of North Broadway, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Kenneth E. Pollock, 44, of the 500 block of North C.R. 745W, arrested in the 3000 block of North C.R. 550W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
