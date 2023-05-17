ANGOLA — The Steuben County United Way announced the addition of Rachel and Brian Sanborn to their Board of Trustees last fall.
“(They) are both Steuben County natives and we’re excited to have them join our team,” said Executive Director Jessica Bird. “We’re looking forward to working with them and implementing the ideas they bring to the table.”
Rachel Sanborn currently serves as the Director of Marketing at Miller Poultry. She grew up on a farm in Steuben County and is passionate about supporting organizations that give back to her community at a local level.
“As a member of the board, I hope to support the efforts of the United Way and help our local community flourish for many years to come,” Rachel Sanborn said.
Brian Sanborn currently serves as a Financial Advisor at Edward Jones in Angola.
“I am honored to serve as a member of the United Way board and support local initiatives in my community,” Brian Sanborn said.
For more information about United Way, visit their website at unitedwaysteuben.org or follow their Facebook page, facebook.com/steubencountyunitedway.
