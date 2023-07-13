After setting a Guinness World Record in 2019 Daniel Moore from Johnson City, Tennessee, will attempt to set a second world record on July 23-24, a news release said.
Daniel Moore will attempt to set the world record for the Most U.S. States Visited in 24 Hours by A Fixed Wing Aircraft by a solo pilot and it will include a stop in Angola.
Moore’s adventure departs Durant, Oklahoma, at approximately 11 a.m. on July 23. The flight will conclude at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, no later than 11 a.m. on July 24.
Moore said he plans to stop at Tri-State Steuben County Airport on July 24 sometime between 6:30-7 a.m. before continuing on to Wisconsin.
Moore has more than 11,000 hours of flight time, and 36 years of flying experience, and holds an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate in Single and Multi-Engine Airplanes. He is also a designated pilot examiner for the FAA, and has three jet type ratings in the Cessna Citation, Beechcraft Premier, and Cessna CitationJet. Moore operates Dan Moore Aero LLC a company which provides insurance approved training to pilots in specific makes and models of aircraft.
On Sept. 11, 2019, Moore set a record for the most airports visited in 24 hours by a fixed wing aircraft (92). That record stood for nearly 3 years.
This new record attempt will begin in Durant and conclude at Oshkosh on the first day of AirVenture 2023.
AirVenture is an annual airshow held each year in Wisconsin, and is the largest airshow in the world. Moore began attending AirVenture when he was 13 years old.
AirVenture has had a direct affect on Moore entering an aviation career. Each year Moore’s birthday falls during AirVenture, which starts the last Monday of July and continues to the following Sunday.
During the record attempt, Moore will stop in 25-30 states.
A full route map can be found on the website worldrecord.aero.
Check out the Facebook page for more info at facebook.com/DanMooreWorldRecords/
The full attempt can be monitored via a Garmin tracking link at https://share.garmin.com/worldrecord.
With the support of numerous aviation sponsors Dan will cover nearly 3,000 miles, covering 25-30 states with a full stop landing in each of those states. You may also visit his professional website at DanMoore.Aero. Contact can be made via email at Dan@DanMoore.Aero or 423-647-4359.
