ANGOLA — Once again, members of the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana want to see what the next generation of great home builders and trade professionals are capable of.
The association is urging youngsters from the four-county area to get out their LEGOs and start building!
Entries must be from children ages 6-15 who reside in Steuben, LaGrange, Noble or DeKalb County.
There will be first-, second- and third-place winners from each age bracket, 6-10 and 11-15, chosen by the BANI board member judges.
There will also be a People’s Choice category decided via Likes that are registered on the LEGO contest album of the BANI Facebook page
The album will be posted April 1 with Facebook voting taking place April 1-11. First-, second- and third-place prizes for people’s choice as well!
All entries must be submitted by March 31 to ian@ba-ni.com or via private message to BANI’s Facebook page. Entries must include the child’s first name, age and county, as well as a photo of the finished project (please do not include the child within the photo).
Rules:
• You may build anything you want, with however many pieces you want. Be creative and make your own design!
• All entries must be received by Midnight on March 31st. Winners will be announced April 13th.
• One entry per child: ages 6-15.
• Give the design a name or title. If you wish to submit a brief description about your creation you may but it is not required
• Lastly, HAVE FUN!
