Understandably, last year brings to mind COVID-19 and the consequential social and economic damage, but what many forget, or maybe don’t even realize, is that March 2020 brought not only a pandemic but also a massive freeze that killed off budding crops and caused harvesting issues for many agriculturalists.
While this spring didn’t see quite as much detrimental cold weather, local orchards are still adjusting to last year’s social and ecological shifts and considering how they can continue to move forward.
Troy Eriksen, owner of Stroh Orchard at 2620 S.R. 827, Angola, said that the repeated frosts and snowstorms have had both quantitative and qualitative consequences on his apples.
“Last year, we were light. Certain varieties, I probably had 70% of a crop. This year, I have probably 55-60% of a crop,” Eriksen said. “We had that one freeze. It hurt some of the sizes of the apples. Then, we had that drought as well. This year, we had that snowstorm/freeze in April and then that frost in May, and each time took a toll.”
Eriksen has pushed back his harvest season in the hopes that waiting until the last possible moment to pick the apples will allow them more time to grow in size and number.
Despite the limited quantities, the orchard saw an increase in customers last year since it was one of the only ones to remain open during the pandemic.
“Last year, there were several orchards not open in the area, so we were busier,” Eriksen said. “We’re fortunate we’re open this year.”
Numbers have gone down this year due to people now being able to travel more, and the apples are still not quite back to the numbers they were at when Eriksen first took over Stroh’s in 2018. Still, Eriksen and everyone else at the orchard is dedicated to serving its loyal customers to the best of their abilities.
“When the first part of the pandemic came along, I stayed open an extra month, and it was worth me doing,” Eriksen said. “To this day, if the customer doesn’t want to come inside, they can call, place the order, and we’ll set up a time and bring it out to the curb for them.”
Orchard Hill Farms in Kendallville has also worked hard to welcome its regular customers back this summer after weather and pandemic disruptions caused some changes for the family business.
Hertha Myer II and her husband, Richard, first started Orchard Hill Farms in 1968 when they turned their corn and bean farm into an apple orchard by planting 600 apple trees by hand. The orchard has continued to grow ever since and even branched out to include a cherry orchard called Blossom Hill Orchard and Farm, run by daughter Hertha Myer III.
The cherry orchard offers a u-pick option where customers can pick cherries straight off the trees from mid-June to July when they’re ripe to take home and enjoy.
“It’s a sprint whereas the apple orchard is a marathon,” said Hertha III.
Last year, though, the March freeze interfered with the trees, and the orchard saw no cherries for harvest season.
“When your crop is frozen out, you just have to tell them, ‘Look this is what happens,’” Hertha III said.
When snow arrived this year during Mother’s Day weekend, she stayed up burning wood for four days to keep the trees warm. Thanks to her hard work, the trees blossomed, and people were able to return to pick the cherries during the summer.
“All of my prior customers were thrilled,” Hertha III said. “They came out, and it was just wonderful to serve them again.”
While many of them might have ventured to the grocery store for cherries instead when the orchard couldn’t produce, they would likely have run into a few issues.
Hertha III said that many grocery stores experienced shipping issues during the pandemic that got people thinking about where their food came from.
“The disruption to grocery stores really opened people’s eyes,” she said. “The pandemic has created more of a sense of wanting to buy local and supporting local business.”
Her mother couldn’t agree more. Over at the main apple orchard, Hertha II remains in charge of operations and started selling local produce along with her apples last year.
“We started carrying home-grown vegetables from some of our customers,” she said. “They’d bring in beautiful green beans you wouldn’t find in the grocery store (and) fresh brown eggs, tomatoes to die for.”
People who had previously been coming in for the orchard’s well-known apple selection began stopping in to also pick up fresh corn, pumpkins, plums and many other kinds of produce that they knew had been grown locally rather than shipped into the local Walmart.
“It’s just more of a family grocery store atmosphere now,” Hertha II said. “It’s not just apples.”
Apples are still her focus, though, and in spite of snow threatening the buds and rain interfering with harvest, the orchard is gearing up to begin its annual cider production, just in time for the Kendallville Apple Festival next weekend.
For more information about local and state orchards, including websites and contact information, visit https://bit.ly/3zHglhX.
