PRAIRIE HEIGHTS — Prairie Heights will roll out the welcome mat for the 48th Annual Heritage Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the school farm.
The Festival is free and open to the public with lots to do including live entertainment, activities for all ages, horse-drawn wagon tours of the school farm and food.
Watch as crafters share the community’s heritage by giving live demonstrations on apple butter making, soap making, sawmill demonstrations and various treats cooked over an open fire.
Live entertainment at the general store stage begins at 11 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony at noon and will feature Prairie Heights school groups and local musicians. The Mighty Oak Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. at the stage.
Activities for the festival include a pallet maze, an on-site pumpkin decorating and carving contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the pavilion, an antique tractor pull, mini golf, old-fashioned cane pole fishing, corn hole, a walk on the nature trail and a pedal tractor pull for children aged 10 and younger that will begin at 2 p.m. in the pole barn.
Don’t forget to come with an appetite as the event’s menu is full: pork burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, tacos in a bag, apple fritters, caramel apples, apple dumplings, ham and bean soup, night rider’s supper, lasagna, chicken pot pie, peach cobbler, lots of home baked goods, cracklins, kettle corn, ice cream and more.
At 1:30 p.m. the Mighty Oak Awards will be bestowed upon five nominated locals based on their contributions to the school community, their character and their longevity in the Prairie Heights community.
Prairie Heights is located at the corner of U.S. 20 and LaGrange County Road 1150 E. Parking is available at the parking lot between the high school and middle school. There is no parking allowed on U.S. 20.
A tractor shuttle hayride will be available to take event goers to and from the school farm and parking lot. Handicapped parking is also available.
Functioning as a community service activity for the Prairie Heights FFA, the Heritage Festival is a collaborative effort by the Prairie Heights FFA Alumni and Friends, Stroh Lions Club, Steuben County Antique Power Association and area farmers.
“We also would like to thank two groups for additional funding; Steuben County REMC Operation Round-up and the Steuben County Community Foundation,” said Ron Noll, ag teacher and FFA advisor. “The group extends thanks to all who have made this possible for 47 years and more.”
