Police make arrests over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Austin J. Bonecutter, 28, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Austin T. Cundiff, 19, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 50N, Howe, arrested on C.R. 450W on felony charges of burglary, theft, intimidation and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Abbigail Curtis, 22, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested at S.R. 827 and C.R. 200N on misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Tanella J. Delong, 33, of the 100 block of Autumn Drive, Edgerton, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Tammy R. Kimbrough, 50, of the 400 block of Parkway Street, LaGrange, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Matthew J. Morales, 31, of the 2000 block of Eby Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Hope D. Rowlison, 21, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, arrested at home on a felony charge of theft-receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.
• Logan Wirtz, 19, of the 10000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on C.R. 450W on felony charges of burglary and theft.
