ANGOLA — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethlehem Marketplace is returning to Fairview Missionary Church.
Bethlehem Marketplace is a walk-through drama that depicts the day after Jesus was born.
The production will take place next Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the church located at 525 E. C.R. 200N, one mile east of Menards and Meijer.
“It has been three years since Fairview Missionary Church has been able to inform, entertain and minister to thousands via its Bethlehem Marketplace walk-through drama. COVID shut down many things in early 2020, and after 30 consecutive years of putting on Bethlehem Marketplace, Fairview took a two-year hiatus,” said Pastor Joel Greenwood. “We are so excited to offer the opportunity again for families to start the Christmas season on the right foot. This is the season we celebrate the birth of our Savior, and we want to remind people that Jesus is the reason for the season.”
This event takes hundreds of volunteers and thousands of volunteer hours to create.
This year the cast will include volunteers as young as 2 weeks old (baby Jesus), up to some who are in their mid-80s.
For most people, their favorite part of the walk-through is seeing a live “baby Jesus” in the manger at the end. For some, they leave with tears in their eyes as they imagine what that first Christmas must have been like.
The entire event is indoors. Those who choose to visit Bethlehem Marketplace will begin in the sanctuary where the Christmas mood is set via live Christmas music and videos.
As the busy streets of Bethlehem allow, visitors will move into the foyer where they will visit the three wise men who have just climbed off their camels to take a break. Their journey will continue down the hallway where they will hear the shepherds speak of a miraculous baby being born and see King Herod, visibly upset at the news.
After the head of the household pays the family tax, visitors will enter the gym where the loud and busy marketplace will stimulate all their senses. The city is abuzz, as birth of a new king weaves its way through the crowd.
All types of vendors can be encountered in the streets trying to sell their wares, from fresh fish to spices of the orient. Finally, visitors will enter the serene manger where Mary and Joseph hold their new baby boy, Jesus!
This year you can join thousands of others for this unique event on Saturday and Sunday. As always, the event is free, and all are welcome.
