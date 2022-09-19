ANGOLA — The low bid for roofing for the Steuben County judicial center that was more than 50% less than engineering estimates was withdrawn so the county ended up awarding the bid to the next lowest bidder, Fort Wayne Roofing, and it remained well under budget.
South Bend Roofing, said Dave Jankowski of judicial center construction management company Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, left out some elements of the bid. Because the bidding deadline has passed the company could not change its bid, so it was allowed to withdraw.
"Unfortunately, we did find they were missing a certain scope of the work," Jankowski said of South Bend Roofing during Monday's meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Fort Wayne Roofing's bid of $273,700 was still well under the engineering estimate of $503,024. It came in $229,324 lower than the estimate. With an alternate bid of $28,000 for a sally port on the east side of the facility — should the commissioners decide to include this security feature — the bid still is $201,324 less than the engineering estimate.
The new judicial center, which is supposed to open in 2024, is being built to replace an 1867-68 facility that is lacking in many areas. The Steuben County Courthouse doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, security is a problem and it is lacking in space.
The new building will be about 56,410 square feet. With the exception of the Sheriff’s Office, it bring all personnel who work in the judicial system under one roof.
Meanwhile, the county is now able to award bids because financing for the project is on hand. Steuben County closed on its bonding on Wednesday.
"We've got the money in the bank," Auditor Kim Meyers said.
In addition to the roofing bid, the county has awarded a bid of $289,918 for the elevator. That bid, from Schneider Elevator Corp., was $22,376 under the engineering estimate of $312,294.
After bids were higher than estimated and others were lower in the first bid package, the project — not including the sally port roof — is $256,429 under the engineering estimate.
It is estimated that the jail will cost about $26.5 million. With the cost of financing, the project is about at the $28.5 million mark.
In a previous meeting, to save on costs, commissioners voted 2-1 to scrap the sally port, a safety feature, at an estimated cost of $450,000. However, commissioners decided to continue bidding on construction of the sally port in the event they decide later to include the feature that allows for the secure entrance and exit of prisoners being transported to and from the facility.
The sally port is described as a garage-like structure. In actuality it is more like a super-secure garage with features that will not allow prisoners to escape. It also enables the Sheriff's Office to use fewer personnel to securely transport prisoners from the jail to the judicial center, which most likely will have to be done using a van as opposed to walking them along South Martha Street.
