ANGOLA — An ordinance regulating the use of consumer fireworks in the city limits will go before the Angola Common Council during its virtual meeting on Monday.
Should the ordinance pass, Angola city residents will only be allowed to shoot fireworks on the following dates and times:
• Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, 30 and July 1-3 and July 5-9
• Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 a.m. on July 4
• Between the hours of 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1
Currently, Angola follows what Indiana State Law says about fireworks, though the law does allow for municipalities to tighten regulations as they see fit.
State law allows fireworks to be discharged from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and New Years Eve. Any other day of the year, fireworks may be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The proposed ordinance does not forbid using fireworks for ceremonial purposes, sporting events or by military organizations.
There are similar ordinances already in place in other towns within the county, including Fremont and Hamilton.
Fremont’s ordinance is identical to what Angola will have should the ordinance pass. The only addition in Fremont’s allows for fireworks from 10 a.m. .to two hours after sunset on the Saturday of the annual Music Fest celebration.
The ordinance on the books for Hamilton allows fireworks on July 2-3 and July 5-7 between the hours of 5-11 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
They are also allowed in Hamilton from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 as well as between the hours of 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Hamilton also allows fireworks from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Memorial Day.
The common council will meet virtually at 1 p.m. Monday.
To connect to the meeting, dial 219-293-4381 and use identification number 740-422-695# to gain access.
