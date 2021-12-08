ANGOLA — The city has accepted a $70,000 contract with the Fremont Fire Department for the 2022 fire protection agreement for Jamestown Township.
The decision comes after Fremont’s initial offer of $60,000 at the beginning of November sparked budget concerns since Angola had already projected $86,000 based on last year’s contract.
“I’d like to thank Fremont for realizing the position they put us in. They took the additional $10,000 from their budget. It did not come out of Jamestown Township,” said Angola Common Councilman Dave Martin. “We thank them for doing that and realizing the issue that it’s caused.”
Fremont contracts with Jamestown Township for fire protection, but because the area is large and can be tricky to navigate due to the lakes, Fremont subcontracts with the Angola and Orland fire departments to help cover it.
The Fremont fire department came up with its initial $60,000 figure based on the number of runs it experienced last year. After receiving the figure, Martin and Mayor Richard Hickman met with the town of Fremont and the Fremont Fire Department to discuss the $26,000 cut and the root problems caused by Jamestown’s pay rate calculations.
Angola received the new offer for a $70,000 contract last week, and the Angola Common Council voted to accept it at Monday night’s meeting.
“We’d never leave our friends at the lake without fire protection, and I hope they realize that eventually we need to get to a fair and equitable charge,” Martin said. “They [Jamestown] can’t keep relying on other government entities to subsidize fire protection for them. So, even though it’s a significant cut from where we were, I think we ought to accept it to move forward and continue working on this issue in 2022 and see if we can’t come up with a better long-term solution for Fremont and Angola and Jamestown and Pleasant that’s equitable for everybody.”
Government entities must provide certain basic services, with fire protection being one of them. Because Jamestown Township doesn’t have any municipal fire departments within its boundaries, it must contract for fire service.
The city’s 2022 budget has already been approved, and although there will likely be a decrease in revenues since the fire protection agreement was budgeted based on last year’s figures, Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert assured that it should not create any major problems.
“We should be carrying enough cash reserves into next year from this year’s budget being underspent to cover it,” Herbert said.
