ANGOLA — Angola resident Fara Lee Baidinger is one of a select few.
To live through an entire century is something most people hope for, but as of July 2021 only 97,00 people have accomplished that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Born in Auburn on Sept. 30, 1921, four of Fara Lee’s children — Don, Bill, John and Elaine — along with her six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren will welcome anyone who knows her to an open house celebration from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2295 W. Orland Road, Angola.
For those who don’t know Fara Lee, let’s start at the beginning.
Born at Souder Hospital in Auburn, to Roscoe and Jennie Walter, Fara Lee was delivered by Dr. Bonnell Souder, who would later deliver Don, her first born.
She was raised in Spencerville, graduating from Spencerville High School in 1939. Her parents owned and operated the Walter Funeral Home, now the Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, in Spencerville.
After earning a secretarial degree from Fort Wayne Business College, now the International Business College, Fara Lee was sharing an apartment with two of her college friends when she took a job at General Electric in Fort Wayne. It was there she would meet the man she would spend the next 74-years married to and have five children with. Fara Lee married Joseph Baidinger at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Spencerville on Oct. 11, 1942.
By 1950 she was a housewife, raising her three sons and by early 1960 she had welcomed two daughters.
Naturally philanthropic, Fara Lee sought ways to help her community. She is still a member of the Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star chapter #386, receiving a pin in 2019 to commemorate her 75th year.
There was a fire that burnt down the Lodge building in 1949.
A Worthy Matron of the lodge, in 1949 Fara Lee headed a fundraising project in 1949 to rebuild the lodge after a fire destroyed the building.
Joe’s family owned a bakery in Mishawaka.
So they decided to sell donuts. That year, at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, her in-laws bakery in Mishawaka sold donuts with proceeds to be donated to the lodge.
“They were so successful and sold so many donuts that (Joe) had to get more donut mix from (his dad) in the middle of the week,” Fara Lee’s daughter Elaine Baidinger-Kleeman said. “The donut stand is still thriving and a very profitable venture for over 70 years.”
Fara Lee is a charter member of the Steuben County Woman’s Club and the Chapel Belles at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes. She is a member of the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes and the International Order of the Kings Daughters and Sons.
Her children eventually graduated from college and started their own families and Fara Lee started a new chapter in her life.
In 1957 Fara Lee and her husband joined a partnership with her parents, purchasing the Zimmerman Funeral Home in Garrett, subsequently forming the Baidinger and Walter Funeral Homes in Garrett and Spencerville.
“They owned and operated the Garrett location for 20-years and then relocated back to Spencerville in 1977,” Elaine said.
Fara Lee helped her husband in his other business ventures too, providing the accounting for his machine shop as well as the funeral homes.
She played the organ for funerals at both funeral homes.
In the early 1970s she started teaching classes for the Conway Diet Slim and Trim program in Angola, Auburn and Garrett.
Throughout her life, Fara Lee has enjoyed traveling, dancing and playing cards. She has met many famous and inspiring people.
She’s an avid Bridge player, enjoying party bridge the most. In the early 1990s she discovered contract bridge, eventually reaching the designation of Bronze Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. She has taught contract bridge lessons in Angola and in Florida. She is still playing bridge at 100.
“She loved living at Lake Gage for 45 years and now lives in Angola,” Elaine said “She enjoys spending her winters in Fort Myers, Florida.”
With no health issues and memory that has seized to fail, she may have many more birthdays. Regardless, Fara Lee said her life has been “phenomenal.”
