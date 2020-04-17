ANGOLA — The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. held a meeting Thursday to explain its strategy behind filing a petition with the Indiana Utilities Regulatory Commission to make its voice heard after NIPSCO submitted an improvement plan in December that didn’t go far enough for the county.
The SCEDC’s informational meeting on Zoom was used to explain what is happening with the filing and the process with its board members and a number of officials from throughout the county virtually attending.
“This is a regulatory process, not a legal process,” said Isaac Lee, executive director of the SCEDC.
There are some people in the community that think the IURC filing is part of a lawsuit, though it is not.
The plan is NIPSCO’s five- to seven-year development plan that also includes a rate adjustment process. NIPSCO builds the plan to present to the IURC.
The annual rate increase is limited to no more than 2% of a utility’s total retail revenues.
“This means once approved, all user rates increase to help cover the cost of the development,” said Lee.
Dale Rechtor, an energy consultant that is working with the SCEDC, said this filing is how NIPSCO gets the approval for long-term infrastructure improvement projects.
“The Angola distribution system is approaching capacity and is an area that has demonstrated continued population growth,” said the filing document. “Project DSD10 involves the construction of approximately 2.7 miles of eight-inch plastic distribution main and associated tie-ins to improve reliability and capacity into this system.”
The area presumed to receive this 2.7 miles of distribution main is south of Orland.
In its filing, NIPSCO has also identified $183 million in rural extension projects, but there is no detail on what those projects include and it is not certain that Steuben County will receive any of the dollars involved.
Lee said the SCEDC filed its petition for intervention with the IURC because of a strong disagreement with NIPSCO on the limited amount of improvement identified in the plan for Steuben County.
He knows of at least two developments, including one large residential development that was to go in Fremont, that the area has lost out on because of the lack of available gas utility remaining for the area.
“I have expressed the need for more utility in this corner of the state,” Lee said.
In November 2017 NIPSCO told the SCEDC that solutions were being worked on and that someone would get back them.
In February of this year, that information was given to the SCEDC finally from NIPSCO that raised the inadequate gas supply conversation to what Lee called a different level.
The filing was already delivered by that point, however. But the SCEDC felt that further engagement in the process was needed to make sure the area’s voice was heard. Lee feels the SCEDC is the best entity to act on this matter because it is a collaborative unit representing all of the county.
“We are recommending to the commission that the approval of the filing be conditional to the identification of bringing more supply to Steuben County no later than 2024,” Lee said.
Using a powerpoint and sharing his screen via Zoom, Lee was able to show on a map pipelines as well as NIPSCO transmission lines that flow from the pipeline to areas served by NIPSCO currently as well as proposals NIPSCO has given the SCEDC, most with little description or information.
He likened the map to human anatomy. Close to the heart, you have more flow and as it expands out like the capillaries would, there is only so much capacity that can go out without improvements to the system.
“What we’re seeing here in my opinion is these proposals … are only a short-term Band-aid fix,” he said. “The only one that loops or services into redundancy is a stretch from Howe over to east just north of our lakes.”
A stretch from Shipshewana to Howe is already in the plan, Lee said, and it is significant.
“This starts and is the first phase to potentially loop their system,” Lee said. “If NIPSCO is able to build the system and ultimately connect it over to Fremont, you’ll see this kind of loops in the process.”
Looped service, he said, builds redundancy and reliability.
A volume through the line hasn’t been suggested, Rechtor said.
“They have basically proposed not doing what they consider Band-Aid projects or local solutions in favor of putting in a very high-pressure, high volume line across the northern part of the state,” he said. “If you can wait for all of that to develop … if you can wait 20 years or so, then you’ll have more than you ever needed but the question is if they can’t afford to do upgrades to meet your expansion volumes now, the modest volumes now, how are they going to justify putting in this future very high pressure line?”
Laterals flowing north would ultimately tie into the trunk line Rechtor mentioned, according to Lee, giving some capability to form redundancy.
Mayor Richard Hickman asked Lee about short-term and long-term needs being addressed for Fremont and Angola.
Lee said NIPSCO’s preferred option is the large line from Howe to north of Steuben County’s lakes. The SCEDC, said Lee, will work with LaGrange County Economic Development if that solution is indeed the best solution for all involved.
“That large trunk line is a long-term solution by their definition,” he said. “The options were really glossed over in that first meeting with them.”
Rechtor said NIPSCO has verbally said they have ideas to bring a line from Fremont back toward the lakes where they plan to stop short.
“That’s the same story we’ve gotten for three years now,” Hickman said.
In the discovery from the filing, Rechtor said NIPSCO will have to answer questions about money being allocated in Steuben County.
“I think they will say the money isn’t earmarked for anything as of yet,” he said.
Rechtor feels the best-case scenario with the petition the SCEDC has filed is that the several thousand dollars spent get voices heard and a settlement discussion to get a temporary workable solution with money invested so more economic development can take place in Steuben County.
“All we can do is tell our story and express our need, saying why we need an expanded gas supply,” Rechtor said.
“We are raising our concerns because we want to be a part of the solution,” Lee said.
NIPSCO, he continued, has been a great partner over the years and he hopes that positive partnership can continue.
The IURC has 120 days from the day everything is filed to make its recommendation. Rechtor expects conversations continue and more will be known in the next 30 days.
