Five arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Thursday and early Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Timothy J. Bonner, 51, of the 6800 block of South St. Lawrence, Chicago, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker on a fugitive warrant.
• Michael F. Bremser, 30, of the 200 block of Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on State Street at Indiana Avenue, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Travis B. Claycomb, 27, of the 2600 block of North S.R. 827, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Shyann N. Erskine, 25, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft of a motor vehicle.
• Jesse A. Middleton, 39, of the 5900 block of South C.R. 325W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
