ANGOLA — Thanks to nearly $5 million in federal funding, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has been able to make educational improvements for the upcoming school year and alleviate some of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a very comprehensive professional development plan for the upcoming school year,” said Schauna Relue, MSD director of curriculum and instruction, at Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.
The $5 million comes from the three Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds that have been provided to schools in the face of the pandemic.
The fund was enacted on March 27, 2020 under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act during the Donald Trump administration.
“We’ve primarily spent that first round of money on mitigation,” Relue said. “It was to be able to keep our schools safe and open.”
The first round, totaling $350,544.57, supported pandemic-related expenses, such as sanitation supplies and equipment, masks, plexiglass barriers and additional custodial employees.
The second round was enacted under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act during the Joe Biden administration in December 2020, and ESSER III was authorized as part of the American Rescue Plan Act that was enacted in March 2021.
The ESSER II provides $1,409,160.16, and ESSER III provides $3,164,773.55, totaling $4,573,933.71.
While both are intended to relieve COVID related issues, they expand upon ESSER I’s emphasis on sanitation.
“You’ll see it’s a significant shift from sanitizing,” Relue said. “They really are wanting schools to use this money to invest in education. To invest in programs, to invest in people.”
Relue described four main areas that the funding will apply to: educators, accelerated learning, technology and infrastructure and sustainable innovation.
The district plans to bring on additional staff, including instructional assistants, permanent substitute teachers, special education teachers, English learner teachers, Social and emotional learning coordinator, preschool teachers and a preschool director, an attendance and wellness officer, an online safety coordinator and, notably, a district reading instructional coach.
“We’re really going to be focusing on the science of reading and investing in training our teachers in the very best methods for teaching reading at the primary grades,” Relue said, “because when you’ve had your reading instruction interrupted, getting those holes filled and the students back to the level where they need to be, is going to be a significant lift.”
The district has also shown appreciation for its current staff with $1,000 stipends for those who performed extra tasks to ensure the schools could remain safely open and students could continue to learn and be fed.
“There was a significant amount of extra work that every single person did,” Relue said.
The stipends accounted for over $500,000 of the federal funds.
MSD is also investing over $250,000 of the funds in the new Arbor Park Montessori Early Learning Center that was approved by the MSD Board of Trustees in April.
The center, which will be housed at Carlin Park Elementary School, will utilize the Montessori method, which focuses on the natural stages of child development of children ages 3-6 by preparing an environment that cultivates a desire to learn.
Funds for the center will go toward providing Montessori materials, teacher training, outdoor learning zones, before and after school care and transportation with booster seats.
The district will also be channeling more than $800,000 into technology infrastructure and virtual access.
“With virtual learning, we discovered we have one of the best systems in the state for being able to do that,” Relue said. “It also made us aware of some places where we need some additional support.”
These funds will apply to providing new wireless access points, devices for new staff and preschoolers, upgrades to powerschool that will allow for online registration and various educational software, such as G Suite Enterprise for Education.
The ESSER money has opened some new doors for MSD schools, and though these opportunities will entail adjustment time and extra effort on behalf of the staff, they allow the district to continue evolving alongside the pandemic and better educate its students.
“There is a lot going on,” Relue said. “In advance, thank you to all the teachers for the professional development that they’re going to be engaging in and things that are forthcoming.”
