Four people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Yasser A. Azzan, 25, of the 100 block of South Clay Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
• Halley S. Crager, 28, of the 600 block of North Martha Street, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Audrey L. Gill, 33, of the 600 block of Sarah Drive, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Dylan L. White, 19, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, arrested at S.R. 1 and S.R. 427 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
