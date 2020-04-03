ANGOLA — Jacob Insurance is celebrating 75 years in business.
Jacob Insurance, 1220 S. Wayne St., Suite 2, was founded in 1945 by Loyd W. Jacob, a Steuben County native. Jacob Insurance has always had an Angola address, though it has moved several times. It has been at the current location since 1997.
“Over the years, several partners have guided the agency with the same integrity and values Loyd Jacob instilled,” said owner Susan Ralston.
They include Loyd’s son, G. Wendell Jacob, mayor of Angola from 1960-64. Wendell Jacob joined the agency after serving as a U.S. Army captain in the Pacific Theater in World War II.
Current Angola Mayor Richard Hickman also was a partner in the agency, from 1979 until his retirement Dec. 31, 2012.
Ray Tubergan, Loyd’s son-in-law, and then his grandson, Kim Tubergan, partnered at the agency over the years.
Ralston joined the ownership rank upon Hickman’s retirement. A couple of years later Kim Tubergen retired after 44 years with the agency on Dec. 31, 2015.
Ralston was sole owner until this January, when she brought employee Eric Trabert in as an agency partner. The current office team includes Ralston, Trabert, Geri Garrard, Heather Hanna and Megan Poe.
They boast a combined 75-plus years of experience in the insurance industry.
“We are committed to continuing the same integrity and values our predecessors committed to 75 years ago,” said Ralston.
Jacob Insurance Service specializes in home, auto, life and commercial property and casualty insurance coverage.
Jacob Insurance’s agents have committed themselves to the community, with Wendell Jacob notably participating in civic organizations and serving on government boards.
Newspaper clippings kept over the years include an advertisement circa 1969. The yellowed page shows three men standing in front of a demolished building. The ad promises a “fast claim.” At the time, Jacob Insurance also had an Ashley office.
“Monday morning a fire completely destroyed a large storage building belonging to Earl and Herman DeLucenay,” says the ad. “By Monday afternoon Jacob Insurance Service had settled the claim.”
The photo shows Ray Tubergan shaking hands with the DeLucenays.
Jacob Insurance has maintained its reputation for reliability and its commitment to the Steuben County community, said Ralston, and will continue to do so.
An anniversary celebration will be held July 16 at Thunder Ice Arena. Food and drinks will be served 5-7 p.m. with an open skate from 7-8 p.m.
