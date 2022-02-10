ANGOLA — College students and community members still have the opportunity to earn cash prizes for their business and technology ideas through Trine University's annual Innovation Challenge competition.
Projects must be submitted by March 10 to be considered.
Presented by Trine innovation 1, the Challenge offers top prizes of $3,000 and second prizes of $1,000 for the top new ideas or improved concepts for business or technology.
There is no entry fee. Registration is available at trine.edu/i1challenge.
Finalists will present their projects on March 24 to a panel of judges in a format similar to popular television pitch shows.
Entries in the business category should focus on a new business idea or service. For the technology innovation category, participants are encouraged to think about technological inventions or advances.
For this year's competition, the high school finals took place on a different day than college and community presentation. High school students made their pitches on Feb. 9.
For more information, email Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1, at blumej@trine.edu or visit innovation1.org and click on the i1 Challenge link in the navigation menu.
