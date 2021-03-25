Murals that were painted throughout the 11-county region last year as part of Mural Fest put on by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership are receiving plaques that identify the artists and the names of their works. Matt Wright, left, and Curtis Gater install the plaque at Hurricane Speedshop, 900 N. Wayne St., Angola. The pair work with CreativeSignResources, Fort Wayne, which was contracted for the work. All plaques should be up by sometime today. The work started in Garrett and circled around the region covered by the Partnership. Mural Fest was also done in collaboration with Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. The Angola mural was created by Muralist Justin Suarez, New York. His work was titled “Aloft.”

