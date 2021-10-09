ANGOLA — The Steuben County Event Center was positively popping Thursday night thanks to the return of the Bee’s Knees, a fundraiser hosted by the Steuben County Council on Aging.
The doors opened at 6 p.m., and a line trailed out of the building as attendees dolled up in flapper dresses and dapper suits excitedly waited to check into the 1920s-themed dinner party.
The highly-anticipated event saw bustling crowds the entire evening, unsurprising since it had to take a break last year due to COVID-19. Everyone, attendees and the Council on Aging alike, were happy to bring back this night of historic fun and community support.
“It’s an important fundraiser for us to support our club and our members,” said Council on Aging Director Jami Woodyard.
There were multiple fundraising opportunities were present, including eight live auction items, 80 silent auction items and a whiskey and wine pull that was nearly sold out in the first two hours.
All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the Council on Aging and its Heritage Club, which offers programs, classes and a friendly community for older residents of Steuben County. Exercise classes are some of the most popular at the club, so some of the proceeds will specifically be used to add equipment to its exercise facility.
The event was open for anyone to attend, but thanks to generous donors, two tables worth of tickets were gifted to the Heritage Club so that some of its members could also attend and have fun with the rest of the community.
“It’s nice to see them able to come out,” Woodyard said.
Prohibition didn’t return for the 2020s as many attendees lined up at the bar for personal drinks and enjoyed food provided by 6 Autumns, including special cupcakes flavored with champagne and bourbon.
With live music provided by the band Loose Grip, it was an unforgettable night for people to laugh with friends while supporting some important members of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.