ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff's Office received 23 inflatable life jackets on Thursday.
Angola Dairy Queen and The Angler, Helmer, sponsored the donation by providing $2,870. Fremont Fire Department facilitated the project.
“Today we've been donated these very nice life jackets in order that the patrol would have life jackets,” said 1st Sgt. Brad Kline of Patrol and Training at Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
Kline said that they have already had life jackets for Marine Patrol deputies, and that the newly donated life jackets would go to the patrol deputies in case they have a water rescue “even possibly in Pigeon River or any other body of water that we have here in Steuben County."
The officers will now “have a life jacket with them at all times," Kline added.
“And it's a very nice donation,” said Kline.
The donation was organized by Dewayne Eck, firefighter from Fremont Fire Department, who said that he had a conversation with one of the sheriff’s deputies who said they did not have life jackets in their vehicles.
“And I thought man they're the first people in the scene anything that would you know water rescue or anything like that that's going to be needed so they obviously need to be safe first,” said Eck.
He said that he spoke with The Angler and Dairy Queen, and Angler gave a big discount for them, and Dairy Queen made a big donation.
“He [the owner of Dairy Queen] wrote the check for all of them. So, he made the big donation,” said Eck.
Reid Culler, owner of The Angler hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear store, said that he gave approximately 40% discount for the jackets, selling them at what they initially cost the store, said Culler.
Culler also said that although they had not distributed similar donations before, they would be glad to help “anytime a partnership wants to happen.”
“We were more than glad to try to take care of the community,” he said.
Todd Haidous, Angola Dairy Queen owner, said that he donated $2,870 for the life jackets to give “something back to the community for our Sheriff's Department.”
He said he also was friends with Eck for more than 20 years. Haidous, who also owns several gas stations, said that he was doing similar donations “every now and then.”
“Feels good,” said Haidous.
