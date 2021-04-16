ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Amy M. Gray, 39, of the 200 block of Garfield Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant for felony failure to appear in court.
• Matthew M. Holcomb, 31, of the 200 block of Krissy Court, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Steven R. King, 35, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Reading, Michigan, arrested on State Street at Gonser Street, Ashley, arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Pedro Moreno, 24, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 600 block of West Mill Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Tonya S. Wilson, 53, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
