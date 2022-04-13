Nine people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Jessica L. Clark, 39, of the 6600 block of North Old 27, Fremont, arrested on West Fox Lake Road on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Gene O. Gray, 80, of Lane 103 Crooked Lake, arrested at home on a charge of felony intimidation.
• Laura K. Howard, 35, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, Angola, arrested on C.R. 425W at C.R. 400N, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Tyson F. Opdyke, 28, of Lane 140 Little Otter Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jamie S. Prater, 33, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at the jail on charges of felony failure to return to lawful detention, motor vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy A. Raske, 26, of the 100 block of East Gale Street, arrested in the 400 block of Juniper Court on a charge of felony neglect of a dependent child.
• Scott A. Robeck, 31, of the 6600 block of North Old 27, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 275N at C.R. 200W, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Chris C. Shackelford Jr., 34, of the 400 block of Manahan Drive, arrested on C.R. 400N at C.R. 425W, on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Jennifer L. Swander, 30, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
