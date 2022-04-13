Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.