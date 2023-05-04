Six arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Destiny M. Adkins, 24, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested in the Orland Town Park on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Summer R. Herwarth, 44, of the 1700 block of West C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Traci J. Messer, 50, of the 400 block of Crestview Drive, Kendallville, arrested in the Orland Town Park on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Tyler J. Messer, 25, of the 400 block of Crestview Drive, Kendallville, arrested in the Orland Town Park on charges of felony battery by bodily waste and misdemeanor public intoxication and battery causing bodily injury.
• Nico P. Morimanno, 23, of the 400 block of Dunnwood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on West Maumee Street, west of Gerald Lett Avenue, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Isaiah B. Shetley, 21, of the 500 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on a charge of felony battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
