One person arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — One person was arrested by local police on Wednesday and booked into the Steuben County Jail.
Chelsea M. Flores Hernandez, 24, of the 500 block of East Broad Street, was arrested in the 300 block of North Main Street, Ashley, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Formal charges, if any, will be filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
