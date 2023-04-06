ANGOLA — Pat Reardon’s career with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office almost ended with the way it began — during hazardous weather.
There were tornado watches issued for Wednesday, the day Reardon would gather with his colleagues for a send off into retirement and a new chapter.
He started his career as a confinement officer in 1990 in the old Steuben County Jail. But that wasn’t how his career began on patrol, first as a reserve, in spring 1991.
“The day he was accepted into the reserves was the night a tornado tore through the county,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
He became a full, merit deputy on Sept. 27, 1993, a couple years after that stormy night when the tornado blew through the southern part of the county, killing one person.
“We here at the sheriff’s office would like to thank Master Deputy Reardon for his time and dedication to both the Sheriff’s Office and the people of Steuben County. His 32 years of service have been appreciated and do not go unnoticed,” Robinson said.
Reardon received a the Lifesaving Award for his work at a June 22, 1996 crash. He administered CPR, reviving an individual prior to the arrival of the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service team.
In 1997 he served as a Midwest gan investigator and was a member of the Sheriff’s Office swat team from 1996-2000.
In January he was promoted to detective sergeant where he served and assisted detectives for five years before returning to a patrol schedule.
Master Deputy Reardon through the years has received many accommodations spanning from appreciation letters from other state agencyies for his assistance in pursuits to many accommodations for his proper handling of investigating in domestic violence cases.
His career in law enforcement is not over, though. Reardon has been hired to serve as the investigator in the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office, replacing Marty McNeal, who retired on Tuesday.
