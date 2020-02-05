ANGOLA — Music of mystery and adventure will fill the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St., as the Trine University Wind Ensemble performs music from television shows and movies related to secret agents and spying at its Sunday, Feb. 23, concert.
"I Spy: A Concert of Espionage" begins at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The wind ensemble is under the direction of Prof. Mark Kays, chair of Trine's Music Department.
The concert opens with "Get Smart" by Irving Szathmary, followed by "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." by Daniel Pemberton.
Assistant director Alyssa Newbill will conduct "Mission: Impossible" by Lalo Schifrin and Danny Elfman, then Kays will return to the podium for "The Pink Panther" by Henry Mancini and "Bond … James Bond," arranged by Stephen Bulla, which includes music from "Goldfinger," "The Spy Who Loved Me," "The World Is Not Enough," "Skyfall" and "Live and Let Die."
Wind ensemble members are as follows:
Alto saxophone: Keely Brooks, a general engineering major from Van Buren, Ohio; Evan Dunning, a chemical engineering major from Jasper; Dante Padgett, a mechanical engineering major from Georgetown; Darius Robertshaw Surgenavic, a software engineering major from Columbiana, Ohio; Chase Sartain, a software engineering major from Richmond; Drew Schilling, a computer science and information technology major from Mulberry; Josie Shields, a chemical engineering major from Shelburn; Erin Whetstone, a forensic science major from Wabash; Jade Willett, a biology major from Zanesville, Ohio; and Jenna Wilson, a mechanical engineering major from Paulding, Ohio.
Baritone saxophone: Rebecca Dickerson, a forensic science major from Kennard; and Jonathan Stockwell, a mechanical engineering major from Dowagiac, Michigan.
Clarinet: Hannah Geren, an elementary education major from Bryan, Ohio; Lance Jutze, a biomedical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio; Darianne Kimpel, a criminal justice major from Auburn; Chloe Manahan, an accounting major from Hamilton; and Isabel Newcom, an English education major from Logansport.
Bass clarinet: Bridget Hoffman, a forensic science major from Wheatfield.
Euphonium: Emily Lomax, a forensic science major from Goshen; and Shad Neace, a mechanical engineering major from Kendallville.
Flute: Jonathan Allen, a biology major from Medaryville; Nicholas Gasbarro, a biomedical engineering major from Indianapolis; Brooke Hardy, a chemical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio; Timothy Mayer, a mechanical engineering major from Endicott, New York; Alayna Willitzer, a biomedical engineering major from Cecil, Ohio; and Maggie Wilson, a marketing major from Paulding, Ohio.
French horn: Ian Fahrenkrog, a chemical engineering major from Elkart; Holly Hall, a software engineering major from Kokomo; Jordan Hereza, a mechanical engineering major from Okemos, Michigan; and Blake Williams, a communication major from Elkhart.
Percussion: Jalan Albea, a computer science and information technology major from Attica; Jason Childress, a chemical engineering major from Bloomfield; Lauren Connerton, a management major from Kokomo; Matthew Dunn, a mechanical engineering major from Findlay, Ohio; Mandi Farmer, a mechanical engineering major from Parker City; Larry Hicks, a software engineering major from Wawaka; Matthew Ketner, a civil engineering major from Ottawa, Ohio; Philip Ollie, a general engineering major from Rocky River, Ohio; Evan Radtke, a forensic science major from Sturgis, Michigan; and Nathaniel Siders, a mechanical engineering major from Angola.
Trumpet: David Baden, a chemical engineering major from Hamler, Ohio; Dane Budke, a biology major from Findlay, Ohio; Robert Dick, a chemistry major from Lawrence, Michigan; Ryan Hibbets, a sport and recreation major from Monticello; Jacob Hoffman, a mechanical engineering major from West Harrison; Lucas Jackson, a civil engineering major from Valparaiso; Ivy Rubel, a design engineering technology major from Bradner, Ohio; Luke Skinner, a mechanical engineering major from Bryan, Ohio; and Emily Stetka, a science education major from Fort Wayne.
Trombone: David Deniston, a chemical engineering major from Bowling Green, Ohio; Adam Dumas, a chemical engineering major from Swanton, Ohio; Alexander Fox, a biomedical engineering major from Plymouth; Parker Gillespie, a chemical engineering major from Solsberry; Calvin Rizzo, a civil engineering major from Fishers; Blake Sakos, a software engineering major from Pioneer, Ohio; and Marc Tuholski, an electrical engineering major from LaPorte.
Tenor saxophone: Garrett Howell, a biomedical engineering major from Brownsburg; and Alexander Ibey, a criminal justice major from Indianapolis.
Tuba: Christopher Smith, a biomedical engineering major from Kokomo; and Bernard Woon, a mechanical engineering major from Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.