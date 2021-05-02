While school districts were closed down this time a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food service workers throughout northeast Indiana continued to perform their jobs above and beyond anything they ever dreamed possible.
“It was a learning curve that changed rapidly and frequently,” said Stephanie Haynes-Clifford, food service director for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
“I think they responded absolutely wonderful,” she said. “Food service professionals are in these buildings every day feeding these children because they care about them and they want to know they’re taken care of.
“They’re obviously not in it because of the money, and in these unprecedented times, they were willing to step up and do what was necessary to continue to feed their children.”
From March 17 through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, MSD served just under 28,000 breakfast and lunch meals.
In the summer months, food services employees continued to deliver nutrition for the students. MSD of Steuben County served approximately 16,300 breakfast and lunch meals during that time.
“We did not miss a single day serving kids from the time we closed until right to just within a couple of days before the new school year started,” Haynes-Clifford said.
“What we did was we switched to curbside, with bundles of breakfast and lunch. We did them every day, Monday through Friday,” she explained. “On Friday, the bundles contained three each of breakfast and lunch.”
Curbside pickup took place at up to four different buildings throughout the school district for the duration of the school year. In the summer, pickup points were at Pleasant Lake Elementary School and at Hendry Park Elementary School in Angola.
Typically, summer lunch programs require students to enter the building and eat there. With COVID, school districts received waivers that allowed parents to pick up meals to take them home.
MSD of Steuben’s meal program ended in early August, about a week before the current school year began.
The East Noble School Corporation delivered just under 40,000 meals last summer, according to district food services director Marcos Reyna.
The school district, which has an enrollment of 3,500 students, served meals in a “grab-and-go” format and also delivered meals to designated sites.
“My staff did a great job,” Reyna said. “I would have loved to do more meals and wish they were hot meals, but with safety issues, I could not.”
That will change this summer.
Starting June 1 and lasting to July 23, students 18 and under can come to either North Side Elementary or East Noble High School for a choice of a hot or cold meal each day.
Meals will be served in the cafeteria at each school. Serving times will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Side Elementary and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the high school.
“Families will be able to come into the site, to a designated table, and enjoy a great meal,” Reyna added. “We will hand out door prizes — hint, comic books — the first week of June to encourage student participation.”
The district is also looking to add more summer school sites that will need grab-and-go meals, he said.
Last summer, DeKalb Central served over 100,000 breakfast meals and an equal amount of lunches to children ages 18 and under, according to food services director Ashley Shroyer.
The “Baron’s Summer Bites” program operated at nine locations, she explained. Families could drive through for service, where they received a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals for each child.
Children did not need to be DeKalb Central students, Shroyer noted, because the district’s summer programs feed children regardless of the school they attend or county where they reside.
“If families come to our summer site, they are fed without question,” she said.
“Although the outdoor pickup service was a complicated one for our food service and transportation staff, I believe we gave maximum effort, which yielded maximum meals,” Shroyer stated.
“We encountered weather from snow to heat index warnings. Our No. 1 goal is to always feed the children, no matter who they are, their background, their needs. Our own obstacles are never a deterrent, because every child is important for DeKalb Central.”
While the 2021 summer program still requires school board approval, Shroyer said DeKalb Central’s program will have the same feel and setup, with adjustments to locations.
Weekly curbside meal bundle distribution will be the focus, with service to private child care locations as important pieces.
At MSD of Steuben County, the summer meal program will take place two days per week, with curbside distribution at Pleasant Lake Elementary and Ryan Park Elementary in Angola during elementary summer school. Ryan Park distribution will be every Tuesday and Thursday June 3-17. After June 17, Hendry Park will be the new distribution site June 21-July 29.
Distribution will take place every Monday and Thursday throughout the summer, with multiple-day bundles for breakfast and lunch to cover seven-day periods.
“Last October, when we had a week off for fall break, that was the longest period of time we did not feed kids since Christmas break the year before,” Haynes-Clifford said.
Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will continue through the summer a payments program that replaced school meals because the pandemic left many children with virtual classes.
Under the plan, families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday. That adds up to $375 per child over the summer months.
“We are very appreciative of the waivers the USDA has extended to child nutrition,” Haynes-Clifford said. “Despite feeding as many children as we are currently — and they’re getting fed at no charge — I think we have worked harder in the last 16 months and financially have been hit harder than ever before.
“We’re struggling financially, but pulling back up, and working hard to make sure our kids are being fed.”
She noted the USDA has granted waivers to allow school districts to feed children at no charge in the 2021-2022 school year.
