ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County filled most of its teaching positions, said Assistant Superintendent Schauna Relue.
The remaining openings were closed by combining the students from several classes.
“The last position we filled was our English Language Learner teacher, which is split between Angola Middle School and Angola High School,” said Relue.
She said the district filled this position with a teacher who previously taught in Michigan and was planning to work for MSD as a substitute but agreed to teach the EL classes, and who will be teaching on an emergency permit.
“We are continuing to look for an EL-licensed teacher, but we are excited to have an experienced teacher filling in with our EL students,” said Relue.
The first-grade position at Carlin Park and the EL position at Hendry Park were also filled by emergency permit teachers, and both of them are currently completing a Transition to Teaching program through Trine University and will be fully licensed to teach next year.
“The district is paying for the T2T program with the agreement that the teachers stay on and teach for us for at least three additional years,” said Relue.
She noted that the final area where MSD had shortages was at Angola High School, but this school year several teaching positions there that remained open for the last several years were filled, like the Spanish teacher position that remained unfilled for the last three years and that was filled now by an emergency-permit teacher.
“We were able to make this candidate an adjunct teacher and keep her in the position for this year,” said Relue.
She added that the district will continue to look for a licensed teacher for that position. For a science teacher, MSD was able to hire a licensed professional, and they started “a couple of weeks ago teaching four classes.”
“Our final openings have given us an opportunity to expand our university partnerships,” said Relue.
She said that some of the positions were filled by student teachers working in the district, and MSD hoped that they would be able to hire from that candidate pool to ensure that the district is staffed for next year at the elementary level.
One of the vacancies left unfilled is a fifth-grade position at Hendry Park, and it was absorbed, and the students who would have normally been in three classes were combined into two classes.
For more information on teaching positions with MSD of Steuben County, please contact Director of Human Resources Wendy Wilson at 665-2854 to explore the possibilities.
