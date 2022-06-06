ANGOLA — Four new sculptures went up all around Public Square on Friday.
The four sculptures were chosen by the Angola’s Mayor’s Arts Council.
Orange-Eyed Popper
In front of Bent Fork Art Studio and Monument Pizza on North Public Square a steel fish sculpture was installed. The sculpture titled, “Orange-Eyed Popper,” was created by Fremont artist Greg Summers.
In the plaque affixed to the base of the popper sculpture Summers describes his piece writing, “This sculpture was constructed to represent an aspect of life in Steuben County.
“I try to sculpt art pieces that I believe fit the areas where they are to be placed. 101 lakes to me equals fish,” Summers said.
Summer’s piece was sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and is valued at $1,989.
Balanced View
In front of the Steuben County Courthouse on South Public Square an abstract steel sculpture titled, "Balanced View," by artist Maureen Gray was installed.
Gray described, “Balanced View” on the base of the statue stating, “All around us people have differing ideas and views. It seems that we think we are right in our convictions but what if we looked at life through a different lens? What if we could alter our need to be right enough to perceive another view? How about we see everything as connected and sacred? Maybe look at life with a balanced view.”
“Balanced View,” steel sculpture was sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and is valued at $5,000.
Gray is based out of Interlochen, Michigan.
Windsong
In front of Studio II Styling Salon a steel abstract sculpture was installed tiled, "Windsong," by artist Maureen Gray was installed.
Gray described Windsong, writing, “Sometimes a sculpture just has to be light and whimsical … Zen, quiet and intimate all at the same time. This piece is a joyous use of discarded pieces of steel swaying in the breeze and dancing.”
Gray’s “Windsong,” steel sculpture was sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and is valued at $4,000.
Red Tailed Lantern
In front of the Brokaw Movie House on North Public Square a steel sculpture was installed tiled, "Red Tailed Lantern," by Decatur steel artist Greg Mendez.
“The sculpture depicts a hawk on a light post. Viewing the sculpture from different perspectives will give the impression of movement throughout the wings. The viewer has the option to simply identify the imagery or to seek out a deeper narrative," Mendez said in his description of the work.
Mendez studied Art at the University of Francis. He said he grew up with extremely supportive parents who always encouraged him to never give up.
He has had sculptures all around the U.S. from South Dakota to Florida.
Mendez said most of his, “bodies of work are figures,” but he has been expanding his skill-set with birds of prey.
You have to familiarize yourself with their anatomy,” said Mendez.
Unlike many steel sculptures Mendez does not use torches or heating elements. His steel is manipulated with angle grinders, varies custom vices and hammers.
Protective gear is important for Mendez and he is always wearing a full respirator, boots and gloves.
“All of my pieces are also hand painted,” said Mendez, noting he prefers Rustoleum paint for his projects.
Mendez’s, “Red Tailed Lantern,” steel sculpture was sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and is valued at $2,500.
