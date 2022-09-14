ANGOLA — A Pleasant Lake man has been charged twice in the past week and will be sitting in jail until at least December in a case where he allegedly struck and kicked a 13-year-old girl over cell phone use.
Christopher McComb, 32, is being held in the Steuben County Jail on charges of Level 5 felony domestic battery of a family member younger than 14 and Level 6 felony obstruction of justice.
McComb was arrested on Monday on the obstruction charge after he was out on bond on the battery charge.
Court records say McComb tried to get individuals involved in the case to lie to police and Department of Child Services workers in order to cover for his initial charge.
McComb was first arrested on Sept. 3 on a warrant for the domestic battery allegation, which occurred on Aug. 20.
A probable cause affidavit filed in Steuben Superior Court said McComb became upset with the 13-year-old when he learned she had retrieved and began using a cell phone that had been taken away from her.
McComb took the phone from the child and reportedly smacked and kicked her. The incident left the child with bruising on her back and a black eye. She also had soreness to the head after McComb hit her with the phone.
McComb told police he took the phone from the girl and went outdoors and smashed it with a hammer. He confessed to smacking the girl, but nothing serious.
After the girl was taken from the home of McComb and placed with her mother, McComb called the mother of the child and told both of them to tell DCS officials that he only took the phone away from the girl and smacked her on the hand.
It was also in one of these conversations with the child’s mother that McComb admitted to more than what he wanted them to portray.
“I’m going to be straight with you, I hit her things got out of hand,” said a police affidavit filed in court.
After his initial hearing on Sept. 7, McComb was released on bond. After his arrest this week, he has been ordered held without bond until the hearing on Dec. 12.
McComb has told the court he plans to hire an attorney, but none is listed in court records.
A Level 5 felony carries a possible prison sentence of 1-6 years and a Level 6 felony carries a sentence of 6 months to 2 1/2 years. McComb could get up to 8 1/2 years if he is sentenced to consecutive terms because the incidents were committed separate of each other.
McComb has numerous other cases against him listed in Indiana’s main online court record-keeping system, mainly traffic offenses in Allen County, where he has pending charges.
