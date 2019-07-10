ANGOLA — Steuben County's financial advisor on Tuesday told the Steuben County Council it could wait until 2023 to start a courthouse project in order to not have more than one bond project on its books at the same time.
But that's apparently not the approach the council is eying for a project that has been in the discussion stage some four years.
"That's a strategy you might want to look at," said Jeff Peters of Peters Financial Consultants, Greenwood.
A committee formed by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners has been studying ways to remedy problems with the Steuben County Courthouse. The issues include Americans With Disabilities Act deficiencies, space concerns and security problems, among others.
Council members on Tuesday indicated they didn't want to wait until a bond for a new 911 communications system was paid off before working on the courthouse project.
Councilman Dan Caruso asked about the current bond, which will be paid in January 2024, in order to get an idea of how much time the county might be paying on two bonds.
Councilman Ken Shelton said the courthouse was a project that needed to get done; he listed it as the No. 2 priority for the council behind raising wages for employees.
Steuben County has the ability to borrow up to about $15 million for a courthouse renovation and/or judicial center project. That could be in the form of a bond or a lease-purchase agreement, Peters said.
Previously, the council has given the commissioners and the courthouse committee the arbitrary figure of $7.5 million as a ceiling for any judicial center project.
During an April 9 meeting of the County Council, members said that $7.5 million figure might have to be evaluated and possibly increased. On Tuesday, Shelton said building project costs were as high as $20 million.
The six engineering and architectural firms have presented plans for a judicial center and/or addition to the existing courthouse. The lowest project estimate was $6.5 million for a plan that would add on to the Steuben County Courthouse Annex at its corner of South Martha and West South streets.
Ron Smith, president of the Board of Commissioners, has said the original courthouse will continue to be used no matter what plan is followed. The courthouse, completed in 1868, is on the National List of Historic Places.
Rick Shipe, president of the County Council, said he's not going to get too excited about talk about the courthouse until commissioners present a solid plan for funding to the council.
