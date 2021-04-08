ANGOLA — The Angola Investment Fund awarded eight more COVID-19 forgivable loans Thursday, bringing the total number of local businesses who have received financial aid through the program up to 32.
The city held a check presentation ceremony Thursday at the Angola Training Center to distribute the checks to the businesses that were awarded funding during the latest review round. Those included Cuneo's Car Center, Nails by Shelly, Touch of Lace, UBER Computer Repair, Sears, Angola Holistic Wellness Center, Jimmy Johns and The Bent Fork Art Studio.
Unlike the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, the AIF loans of up to $10,000 can only be spent on pre-approved expenses, including but not limited to rent and utilities, not payroll. As long as the money is spent in the right way and records are kept the entire loan amount is eligible to be forgiven.
Angola Mayor Dick Hickman thanked both the AIF Board for its work in putting together the program and the local business owners and their representatives for contributing to the local economy.
AIF has exhausted a little more than two-thirds of the original $350,000 allocated for the program after giving out the latest batch of loans, board member Kathy Armstrong said.
The city will find out Thursday if it will get additional funding from Indiana's Office of Community of Rural Affairs to continue the program. Angola applied for another $250,000 in grant funding in March.
It was an original grant of $250,000 from OCRA in 2020 combined with $100,000 from Angola's Major Moves Fund that made up the initial pool of money the program started out with last year.
