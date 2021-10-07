ANGOLA — A tip from a citizen led to the capture Wednesday morning of a man who escaped police custody Monday in Kendallville.
David Ellis Hicks, 40, was taken into custody by Angola Police at approximately 8 a.m. after Noble County dispatchers received a tip.
Noble County dispatchers passed on the tip — and a picture of Hicks — to the Angola Police Department. Officers with that department went to Walmart, 2016 N. Wayne St., Angola, and arrested Hicks, according to the Noble County Sheriff's Department.
"He was taken into custody without incident," Noble County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker said.
Hicks was not wearing the handcuffs that had been applied to his wrists Monday.
Hicks had escaped from the back seat of a county police car at approximately 2:18 p.m. Monday after being arrested on failure to appear warrants issued by Noble and DeKalb counties.
According to Walker, Hicks had allegedly hid from police Monday in the area of Perkins Street in Kendallville before he was apprehended.
Once Hicks was placed in the back of the police car, the arresting officer went to search an outbuilding for illegal narcotics.
Hicks managed to work his cuffed hands to the front of his body and then somehow got out of the police car.
Following a large search by police K-9s, drones and officers from multiple jurisdictions in the southern part of Kendallville Monday afternoon, Hicks remained at large until Wednesday morning.
DeKalb County authorities issued a warrant after Hicks failed to appear for court on charges of burglary and theft. In Noble County, Hicks did not appear for court relating to a charge of resisting law enforcement.
