ANGOLA — A free event for the whole family will be in town on Saturday.
Miss Roxy’s Daycare along with Angola Parks and Recreation are hosting the first Week of the Young Child Family Fair event at Commons Hall in Angola on Saturday.
“The event came together in the grocery store,” said Roxanne Carroll owner of Miss Roxy’s Daycare.
Carroll ran into Tabitha Griva of Angola Parks and Recreation while shopping and they both decided they wanted to put together an event to kick off the nationally recognized Week of the Young Child.
According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the founding organization for the Week of the Young Child is, “a fun-filled week celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, families, and communities.
On March 7 Mayor Hickman officially proclaimed April 2-8 as The Week of the Young Child in Angola.
The event will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Commons Hall located at 501 S. John St.
The Angola Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page says, the Week of the Young Child Family Fair, “is a fun-filled event celebrating young children and their families! Join us and check out all of the early childhood programs and services that meet early learner needs! Come learn about the importance of raising happy healthy kids!”
Upon arrival to the event the children are given a free icy from Kona Ice and parents are given a ticket registering them into a raffle to win a family themed gift basket.
The family themed gift baskets are being donated by local businesses including Small Town Auto, Angola Biggby, Healthies and Humble Roots Salon.
Informative booths will be set up for parents to learn about local community resources and businesses geared toward the education and well-being of children.
Activity booths including face painting, Play Dough, crafts, food and a meet and greet with The Cat in the Hat will be set up for the children.
The Steuben County Community Foundation also granted $250 to the Young Child Family Fair Event.
Carroll said she hopes the Week of the Young Child Family Fair becomes an annual event in Steuben County.
