Law enforcement arrest 6
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Sandra Butz, 46, of the 300 block of Sunstar Circle, arrested in the 4000 block of South C.R. 150W on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Shannon M. Croghan, 37, of Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Anthony N. Hines, 33, of the 7000 block of Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Chandler M. Langston, 25, of the 400 block of Elnora Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Donnie L. Messer, 34, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Joshua E. Ratliff, 40, of the 3000 block of Turf Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.