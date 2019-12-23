This summer, a Waste Not column recalled a walk down a Lake Michigan beach and the debris that was found there.
Along with a bounty of plastic cigar tips were several colorful deflated balloons, washed to shore along with the curling ribbon once held by a human hand. When that hand released the balloon and let it fly through the sky, that person chose to pollute.
In the December-January issue of its newsletter, The Cardinal, the Indiana Audubon Society is speaking out against the Indy 500’s annual balloon release. Waste Not reader Fred Wooley shared the campaign, noting that Angola native Brad Bumgardner is one of the longest running executive directors of Indiana Audubon in recent history.
“He is doing a great job and I am very proud of him,” said Wooley, retired Pokagon State Park naturalist.
Formerly a naturalist at Pokagon and Indiana Dunes State Park, Bumgardner heads a conservation organization founded in 1898 dedicated to birds. Its goals are to engage in educational, scientific, investigative, literary, historical, philanthropic and charitable pursuits; to protect and conserve natural resources including water, air, soil, plants and wildlife, especially birds; and to stimulate in Indiana public appreciation of the values of such natural resources and the need for their conservation.
As a new year dawns, Indiana Audubon is taking a stance against the damaging practice of sending plastic debris through the sky. A moment of color against the natural horizon results in plastic film scattered across trees, wetlands, lakes and other natural areas. Although latex balloons are sometimes marketed as biodegradable, they take anywhere from six months to four years to decompose “and they can wreak a lot of havoc before they do,” according to the Environmental Nature Center, based at Newport Beach, California.
“I have heard that balloons are the most abundant form of trash in our oceans,” said Wooley. “I heard a speaker once who walked all the way around Lake Superior. It was for many reasons, but one thing he wanted to do was document the litter. He asked what we thought was the most common type and the most often given answer was plastic bottles, water bottles, etc. ... Nope, it was balloons. Balloons from parties, balloons with ribbons, balloons of all sizes.”
An Aug. 5, 2015 report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service urged people not to release balloons. “Birds, turtles and other animals commonly mistake balloons for food, which can harm or even kill them,” says the report. “In addition, many animals can become entangled in balloon strings, which can strangle them or hurt their (limbs).”
Every year, thousands of multicolored balloons are released over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to kick off the Indy 500 in May.
“It is a deadly tradition and it needs to end,” says Indiana Audubon in the newsletter. “These massive balloon releases result in thousands of pieces of trash eventually falling to the ground and into the waterways. At best, the debris becomes unsightly pollution. Frequently, however, this tradition poses a dangerous threat to wildlife and domestic animals. The garbage can easily make its way through air currents and rivers to the ocean, where it contributes to massive ‘trash islands’ and the death of sea turtles, whales and other marine life.”
Scientific research conducted by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program says latex, Mylar and composite material balloons are mistaken as food by wildlife, causing loss of nutrition, intestinal injury and obstruction and death. The balloon strings, also, can cause entanglement, injury and death to birds and wildlife, says the report. Farm and domestic animals may also suffer from encounters with such debris.
Indiana Audubon Society holds the position that intentional release of helium balloons should be stopped due to their injurious effects on wildlife and birds.
“We are committed to promoting and protecting bird-friendly communities by helping to end balloon releases in Indiana,” says Audubon.
A petition can be signed at bit.do/indyballoonrelease. The effort was started four years ago and already has almost 38,000 supporters.
“Please email imspr@brickyard.com to ask Doug Bowles, President of IMS, to stop the balloon release this year for the sake of our environment, animals, and better uses for helium,” wrote Jodi Leamon of Fort Wayne in support of the effort.
Some of the posts on the petition site offer alternatives to the balloons, like bubbles.
“Chinese paper lanterns are not an environmentally-friendly alternative. Leaving a fire unattended is against fire code. Sky lanterns have started huge fires, caused serious burns, and have killed animals,” it says at balloonsblow.org. It also warns against the unnatural release of birds and butterflies.
If you feel the need to have something flying in the sky, the web site suggests flags, banners, streamers, ribbons, dancing inflatables, kites, pinwheels and numerous other ideas. Celebrations can also be marked by doing something purposefully kind for the environment, like planting a tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.