ANGOLA — An Angola man is charged with three Level 4 felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Tony E. Dyer, 64, of the 900 block of South C.R. 750W, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant. The same day, he posted bond on a $5,000 bail following a hearing before Magistrate Randy Coffey.
Dyer has retained attorneys Marylyn Ernsberger and Bryan Lewis. His legal counsel waived a formal initial hearing and a pretrial conference was set for Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in Steuben Superior Court. A jury trial is currently on the Superior Court calendar for March 19.
A no-contact order was enacted by Coffey that prohibits Dyer from any contact with the alleged victim.
The teenage victim reported repeated inappropriate touching and sexual advances when she and Dyer were alone, say court documents. The specific offenses Dyer is charged with allegedly occurred between November 2016 and December 2017.
A Level 4 felony carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.
