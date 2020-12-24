ANGOLA — Keith Hall likes to say he has the bug for holiday decorating.
It’s one that’s shared with his daughter, Josie.
“I think it started with that little nativity,” Josie said, pointing to a wooden structure enclosing a plastic scene with Jesus, Mary and Joseph, “and it grew into this.”
“This” is a collection of approximately 240 Christmas blow molds, plastic characters that are no longer being manufactured. With the other holidays the Halls decorate for, there’s more than 300 in their inventory.
“She was 2, so it’s been 18 years” of growing their collection, Keith said.
“Every year when I was growing up it was a daddy-daughter thing,” Josie said.
Today there’s more than one nativity. In fact, there’s seven now. There are numerous Santas and snowmen and an army of toy soldiers. There’s a complete choir singing above their perch at a picket fence. There’s Santa and his reindeer heading up one side of the garage roof, almost on a collision course with a train set heading up the other side. You name it, they’ve got it.
The decorations are on display at the Hall residence that sits at the intersection of East Gilmore and North Washington streets near downtown Angola. Well, almost all of them.
“We don’t put everything out every year,” Josie said.
There are two reasons for that: One, there’s only so much space in their yard for the display that wraps around the east and south sides of the property. Two: Some of the decorations are in the workshop where Josie is in charge of fixing cracks in the plastic or faded paint.
“I don’t have them all out. I ran out of room,” Keith said. “There’s some in the basement.”
Because you can’t purchase this type of decoration any more, the Halls now procure them from garage sales and various online sites, such as Facebook Marketplace, eBay and the like. Sometimes, Keith said, they will make picking up new decorations weekend day trips, complete with restaurant stops and sight seeing.
“I got a bug with it. When they stopped making them, I got going with them,” Keith said. “My grandfather used to decorate his house. He gave me the bug, I guess.”
When they buy used decorations, some are worn, so off to the workshop they go for Josie to bring them back to as close to their original glory as possible.
There are other decorations beyond the lighted blow molds, like the wooden snowmen cutouts that were passed down from Keith’s grandfather, Merlin Young, that are on the west side of the display. One of this year’s new additions is a 12-foot Christmas tree that Keith and Josie crafted out of pipe, plastic and strings of Christmas lights. It sits on the corner of the property, near the intersection.
Many people in the community make the Hall property a stop when they drive around looking at holiday displays. Because of his work schedule, Keith usually only gets to see and talk with people when he’s putting the display together.
“I had a breaker go out the other day and I received about six texts, ‘hey, you’ve got some lights out.’ Well, there’s nothing I can do about it. I’m at work,” Keith said. “People drive by when I’m putting them out and they comment. Especially the older people. It’s the nostalgia.”
Hall’s wife, Lesli, isn’t into it that much, but she goes along with it.
“It’s crazy to her,” Josie said of her mother.
“I just go along for the ride,” Lesli said.
Lesli often takes messages from friends who see decorations that are available at garage sales and they contact her. That’s one of her roles. And, she admits, she does like Christmas decorations.
While the Hall property glows for weeks on end during the Christmas holiday season, Keith said it doesn’t impact his electric bill much. Most of the decorations — 90% of them — have been retrofitted with LED lights or they have compact fluorescent light bulbs that are easy on energy. None have incandescent bulbs.
“It’s barely noticeable,” he said. He conducted a test this year and determined it only draws about 11 amps.
