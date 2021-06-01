Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Petr N. Burunov, 29, of the 900 block of West Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, arrested on Interstate 80 near the 153 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Macy L. Gibbeny, 25, of the 3300 block of South C.R. 325W, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 400 block of Juniper Court on a charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• William J. Gilger, 28, of the 8500 block of East C.R. 600N, Fremont, arrested in the 6100 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Chad M. Hagan, 48, of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, arrested in the 600 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Herve Hernandez Sanchez, 27, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on Orland Road and C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Castillo G. Jose Arturo, 28, of the 1100 block of Cato Lane, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20 west of Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Joseph S. Liepold, 42, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested in the 200 block South West Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Leobardo M. Rodriguez, 30, of the 500 block of Hatmaker Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at Nevada Mills Road at C.R. 300W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jose I. Ruiz, 32, of Lane 350A Big Otter Lake, Fremont, arrested on Gerald Lett Avenue at West Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor providing a false identity statement and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Filip P. Serwatka, 24, of the 57000 block of Washingridge Drive, Elkhart, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 40, of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested on C.R. 600W at U.S. 20 on misdemeanor warrants.
• Ryan R. Vandezande, 25, o the 1200 block of South Peter Street, Garrett, arrested on Elizabeth and Mill streets on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Andrew S. Williamson, 32, of the 7200 block of Douglas Road, Lambertville, Michigan, arrested in the 700 block of Shawnee Drive on charges of felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor domestic battery.
