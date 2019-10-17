Man arrested for resisting law enforcement
ANGOLA — Hayden P. Hamilton, 21, of the 900 block of West Fox Lake Road, was arrested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 109W on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
The incident occurred early Thursday morning. He was lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
