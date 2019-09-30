ANGOLA — Of all of the submissions for funding in the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary’s first Shark Tank funding requests, one came with a smile attached.
As it was, the Auxiliary didn’t necessarily need to see that smile to help fund a much-needed set of hearing aids for Mollie Dick, a Hamilton Elementary School fourth grader.
The high-tech device, complete with sparkly ear molds picked out specially by Mollie, will now enable her to continue doing about anything a normal fourth-grader would do, but most importantly, she’ll be able to hear in school.
“We might not even have thought hearing loss. She’s such a good student. We didn’t have any inclination it was hearing,” said Mollie’s mother, Emily Bovee.
In the second grade, Mollie’s math teacher noticed there was a potential hearing problem. That was confirmed in the third grade when in-school hearing tests were administered and Mollie failed. She sought out the help of Dr. Teresa King at Cameron ENT and Jody Larimore, audiologist, also at Cameron.
After receiving a CT scan, it was determined that Mollie’s cochlea never fully developed in both ears. The cochlea is the sense organ that translates sound into nerve impulses to be sent to the brain.
Through the Shark Tank program put on by the Auxiliary funding for the hearing aids was approved. Half of the $5,000 price tag was matched by the Cameron Hospital Foundation.
There are many nifty features to Mollie’s hearing aids.
Perhaps most impressive is a microphone her teachers can wear. By clipping on and activating the microphone, classroom instructions from her teachers will be directed into Mollie’s hearing aids using Bluetooth technology.
Larimore stressed that Mollie needs to make sure she takes the microphone with her from class to class — and asks her teachers to kindly not wear it while in the teacher’s lounge or restroom.
Statistically speaking, Larimore said, left uncorrected, a hearing-impaired student could end up four years behind their peers by the end of high school.
Mollie can generally hear sound within 6-8 feet of her. She now will be able to hear so much more.
“You’re going to hear things maybe you didn’t want to hear,” Larimore quipped while adjusting Mollie’s hearing aids on Friday afternoon. She added that over time, her brain will start to filter out certain unwanted noises or sounds.
Mollie will be able to wear her hearing aids all day, but they can’t get wet, so they must stay out of the lake when wearing them. Or, as Larimore said, “Don’t put your hearing aids in your retainer jar,” joking about the eventual day that Mollie is out of braces and wearing a retainer.
During the first Shark Tank process, the Cameron Auxiliary received 14 project submissions that totaled $101,924 in requests. Eight of the requests were for $5,000 or less and the other six were for $5,000 or greater.
“Our Auxiliary, we all said, ‘gosh, we’d like to donate to this and to this and to this,’” said Auxiliary President Sandy Duncan. “We try to come up with different ways to give back to the hospital.”
Duncan said the Auxiliary’s Shark Tank program is also aimed at Cameron someday earning a five-star hospital designation; earlier this year the hospital received a four-star rating.
Other projects funded by Shark Tank included:
• The Emergency Department’s stop the bleed program, which teaches students and faculty at schools how to stop bleeding during times of mass casualties.
• Transportation for homeless people who are leaving the hospital after care.
• PinkTober, a women’s health care awareness initiative during October.
• Sexual assault kits.
• Scales for patients diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
• Surgical recliners.
The Auxiliary funded Shark Tank though a variety of measures, including bake sales, uniform and shoe sales, its book sale, Rise N Roll and the annual card party.
