Two arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Ibrahim Noubani, 32, of the 600 block of South Miliken Avenue, Ontario, Canada, arrested on Interstate 80 near the 137 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and a fugitive warrant.
• Joshua D. Wilson, 30, of the 5400 block of Bay Vista Boulevard, Bermerton, Washington, arrested in the 6200 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
