10 people arrested by police Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday.
• Sabrina H. Al-Kadhimi, 21, of the 400 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested on C.R. 700S east of C.R. 500W, Hudson, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Ryan J. Elwood, 36, of the 4700 block of Muirfield Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in Gnagy Park, Hamilton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Katie A. Greenland, 27, of the 3100 block of West C.R. 320N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jon D. Haines, 38, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Andrew J. Hoffbauer, 23, of the 100 block of South S.R. 327, arrested on Landis Road at C.R. 100N, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dawson W. Jamison, 20, of the 600 block of Quimby Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Michael D. Laisure, 19, of Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty.
• Anthony J. Leslie, 35, of the 4200 block of West C.R. 103S, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael A. Maxwell, 58, of Lane 120 Hamilton Lake, arrested at home on a warrant alleging two counts of felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Katherine R. Pessefall, 41, of the 11000 block of Melon Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 750N, west of Clear Lake Drive, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
