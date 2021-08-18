Metropolitan School District of Steuben County schools open the school year Tuesday, the final Steuben County school district to start the 2021-22 year. Above, Theresa Werner, an aide at Hendry Park Elementary School, greets students as they head to the school. At right, aide Cheryl Miller offers some comfort to a student as he heads in. The first day of school had many parents and staff at the schools wondering if they might end up with a fog delay after Steuben County ended up socked in with fog that developed mainly during the commute to school.

