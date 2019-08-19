ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners approved funding new equipment for the county's emergency siren warning system on Monday.
The new equipment will enable the county to get warnings for such events as tornadoes directly from the National Weather Service.
The equipment will enable the county's siren system to actually go off sooner than the current system because dispatchers won't have to first be notified of pending dangerous weather.
"This could actually save lives," said Gary LeTourneau, the county's director of communications.
LeTourneau was speaking in favor of the proposal presented by Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Brown.
"What Randy's proposing I endorse fully," LeTourneau said.
Brown said the $9,570 price tag was a reduction of what the supplier had initially proposed, which was in the range of $14,000.
When a tornado is detected, the National Weather Service will send a signal to the county, which will then trip the sirens. Brown said this doesn't mean the county has ceded all control of the system to the Weather Service.
"They do not take control of our sirens from the dispatchers," Brown said.
There might be times when certain storms go undetected on radar but are confirmed locally, like what occurred with a couple weak tornadoes in June 2018. Because they were confirmed locally, dispatchers were give the go-ahead to set off the sirens.
Meanwhile, Brown also noted that new firmware has been installed in the siren system that will prevent sirens being tripped by warnings from other jurisdictions, which did occur a few years ago.
Steuben County has some 32 emergency warning sirens across the county. The sirens cover virtually every corner of the county.
