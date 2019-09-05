ANGOLA — Trine University is one of about 800 colleges and universities nationwide to be included in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings 2020.
Published on the Wall Street Journal website, the rankings, now in their third year, evaluate schools on their educational impact and the lifetime benefit to students.
Trine scored the highest in the rankings' Outcomes evaluation. Trine's Class of 2018 boasted a 99.7 percent job and graduate school placement rate within six months of graduation.
The university is ranked a Best Value among Midwestern institutions in the most recent U.S. News & World Report rankings, and was recently named to the Princeton Review's "Best in the Midwest" as well as Money's Best Colleges for Your Money list.
