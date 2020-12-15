Eight people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jeffery L. Allen, 45, of the 7000 block of C.R. K, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Mary J. Buchs, 44, of the 1000 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, arrested in the 2000 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a felony charge of possession of a syringe.
• William B. Gilbert, 37, of the 500 block of South Washington Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery.
• Lindsey K. Jackson, 26, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Chasity J. Loving, 35, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested at the jail on a felony charge of motor vehicle theft.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 40, of the 100 block of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Jamar T. Willis, 38, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
• James D. Wilson, 38, of the 600 block of Thunder Drive, arrested in the 2000 block of West Orland Road on a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
